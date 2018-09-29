This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should the Government reform how wealthy individuals in Ireland are taxed?

According to a report, 83 ‘High Worth Individuals’ had a taxable income of less than €36,500 in 2015.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 9:54 AM
41 minutes ago 3,227 Views 31 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Natee Meepian
Image: Shutterstock/Natee Meepian

A NEW REPORT from the Comptroller and Auditor General has revealed that a quarter of Ireland’s ‘High Worth Individuals’ paid income tax less than the average worker in 2015.

According to the report, 140 ‘High Worth Individuals’ had a taxable income of less than €125,000, while 83 had taxable income of less than €36,500.

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee said that most people would be “shocked” by the findings, while the C&AG also said Ireland needs to review the threshold at which people are classed as ‘High Worth Individuals’.

But others say that because people are taxed on income, as opposed to their worth, the findings aren’t particularly unexpected.

So we’re wondering: Does Ireland need to review how ‘High Worth Individuals’ pay tax?


Poll Results:






Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

