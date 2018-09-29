Poll: Should the Government reform how wealthy individuals in Ireland are taxed?

A NEW REPORT from the Comptroller and Auditor General has revealed that a quarter of Ireland’s ‘High Worth Individuals’ paid income tax less than the average worker in 2015.

According to the report, 140 ‘High Worth Individuals’ had a taxable income of less than €125,000, while 83 had taxable income of less than €36,500.

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee said that most people would be “shocked” by the findings, while the C&AG also said Ireland needs to review the threshold at which people are classed as ‘High Worth Individuals’.

But others say that because people are taxed on income, as opposed to their worth, the findings aren’t particularly unexpected.

So we’re wondering: Does Ireland need to review how ‘High Worth Individuals’ pay tax?

