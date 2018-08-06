IT’S MONDAY MORNING and many people will be coming back from a weekend away, and while it may be great to show people what you’ve been up to, over-sharing may not be.

Insurers group Brokers Ireland says there’s an increasing trend of criminals using social media posting to check if families are on holiday.

What’s more, the group says 65% of people don’t activate their alarm when they’re away. But what about the traditional method of keeping your house safe.

Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?

