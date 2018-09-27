Poll: Does the €500,000 salary cap for bankers at State-owned institutions need to be reviewed?

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe says a wage cap on those who work in State-owned financial institutions could be leading to problems with staff retention.

Currently, those who work in top jobs in AIB and PTSB can’t be paid more than €500,000 a year.

With a large number of international banks now located in Ireland, it’s worried that staff at Irish-owned banks could be attracted by more lucrative job offers.

The Department of Finance is therefore looking to review how much bankers are paid, but we’re wondering: Does the €500,000 salary cap for bankers need to be reconsidered?

