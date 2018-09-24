This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should companies be forced to hand a percentage of ownership to their employees?

This proposal is included at the British Labour conference today.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 24 Sep 2018, 8:58 AM
1 hour ago 7,779 Views 34 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4251199
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

THE BRITISH LABOUR party begins its party conference in Liverpool today and a number of different items are on the agenda.

The party will discuss Brexit and proposals to make employers provide paid leave to victims of domestic violence. 

One of the most eye-catching proposals is to force large companies to hand a percentage of their ownership to employees.

The plans would only apply to companies over 250 employees and a maximum of 10% of the company’s ownership would go to a fund controlled by the workers. 

Today we’re asking if you’d favour a similar proposal in Ireland.

Poll: Should companies be forced to hand a percentage of ownership to its employees?


Poll Results:






