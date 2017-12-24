Poll: Should the State relax free legal aid rules to cover more arrears cases?

THERE ARE MORE than 70,000 mortgage loans in arrears in Ireland and more the 30,000 of those have been in arrears for over two years.

Earlier this month Free Legal Advice Centre (Flac) policy analyst Paul Joyce suggested that the Legal Aid Board should relax the merits tests for applicants.

The current legislation does allow the board to offer free legal aid in arrears cases, but very few of these make it through the strict merits test.

Should the State relax free legal aid rules to cover more arrears cases?

