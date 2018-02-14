Poll: Will you give something up for Lent?

TODAY MAY BE Valentine’s Day, but it’s also Ash Wednesday – traditionally the first day of Lent.

If you happen to observe certain Christian traditions (other faiths and perspectives are, of course, also available) today marks the start of 40 days of fasting or other acts of ‘going without’.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted yesterday that he was looking forward to “an uber healthy 40 days” after indulging in a pancake or two.

We’re asking: Do you intend to give something up for Lent?

