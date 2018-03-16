Poll: Was Leo right to contact Clare council after Trump phone call?

THE TAOISEACH SPARKED controversy yesterday when he shared an anecdote about contacting Clare County Council over a wind farm planning application after a phone call from Donald Trump.

Varadkar was Tourism Minister at the time and Trump was objecting to plans to build a wind farm near his Doonbeg golf resort. The Taoiseach said he contacted the council to ask about the application, and it was subsequently refused, though he said it “probably would have been refused anyway”.

