Poll: Are live debates influencing how you'll vote in the presidential election?

WE’RE JUST 10 days out from polling day for the presidential election.

Last night, four of the six presidential candidates took part in the first TV debate of the campaign on Claire Byrne Live.

Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman and MEP Liadh Ní Riada took part.

Sean Gallagher and President Michael D Higgins, who declined invitations, came in for criticism from the rest of the field.

An opinion poll last week found that seven in 10 voters want Michael D Higgins to be reelected as president.

So, today we want to know: Are live debates influencing how you’ll vote in the presidential election?

