Poll: Should Ireland have a minister for loneliness?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED last week that the UK had appointed a minister for loneliness.

Prime minister Theresa May said that she was appointing the minister to tackle what she called “the sad reality of modern life”.

More than nine million people in Britain say they are always or often lonely, out of a population of 65.6 million, according to the British Red Cross.

Writing this morning in TheJournal.ie, Senator Keith Swanick said there was an “epidemic” of loneliness in Ireland, also.

“I too would like to “turbo-charge” our response to the loneliness epidemic in Ireland. The goal of reducing unnecessary loneliness and isolation is a challenge, but it is achievable,” he said.

Would you support Ireland having a dedicated Minister for Loneliness?

