Poll: Do you think mayors should be elected directly?

Astrid Fitzpatrick of the Dutch Bike Shop with Lord Mayor Nial Ring and his new Gazelle City Bike.

Astrid Fitzpatrick of the Dutch Bike Shop with Lord Mayor Nial Ring and his new Gazelle City Bike.

DO YOU THINK people should elect their mayor directly, as opposed to giving that power to councillors?

Local authorities in Cork, Limerick, Waterford, and Galway are to ask their constituents to vote on whether they would like to elect their mayor in the future, RTÉ reports.

Although not legally binding, if voted in it could put pressure on the government to implement that change. The mayor, or cathaoirleach, is in charge of chairing meetings of their local authority or municipal district.

So… Do you think mayors should be elected by their constituents?

