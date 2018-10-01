This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you think mayors should be elected directly?

Should constituents directly elect their mayor, or should councillors retain that responsibility.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 1 Oct 2018, 9:58 AM
31 minutes ago 1,817 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4262355
Astrid Fitzpatrick of the Dutch Bike Shop with Lord Mayor Nial Ring and his new Gazelle City Bike.
Image: Kieran Ryan
Astrid Fitzpatrick of the Dutch Bike Shop with Lord Mayor Nial Ring and his new Gazelle City Bike.
Astrid Fitzpatrick of the Dutch Bike Shop with Lord Mayor Nial Ring and his new Gazelle City Bike.
Image: Kieran Ryan

DO YOU THINK people should elect their mayor directly, as opposed to giving that power to councillors?

Local authorities in Cork, Limerick, Waterford, and Galway are to ask their constituents to vote on whether they would like to elect their mayor in the future, RTÉ reports.

Although not legally binding, if voted in it could put pressure on the government to implement that change. The mayor, or cathaoirleach, is in charge of chairing meetings of their local authority or municipal district.

So… Do you think mayors should be elected by their constituents?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

