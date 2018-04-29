Poll: Do you use the same password for all your online accounts?

A NEW POLL found that 66% of younger Americans use the same password for most of the services they use online.

This is despite numerous dire warnings from cyber security experts that hackers routinely test stolen passwords on other sensitive accounts, a practice called “credential stuffing.”

This laxness has led to a cybercrime epidemic. A Verizon report from last year said 81% of hacking related breaches involved weak, reused or stolen credentials.

