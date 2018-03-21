Poll: Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

Over the past few days, a scandal has unfolded that has shaken the technology and political worlds.

According to the NewÂ Times andÂ Britainâ€™s Observer newspapers, Cambridge Analytica collected information from 50 million Facebook usersâ€™ profiles in the tech giantâ€™s biggest-ever data breach, to help them design software to predict and influence votersâ€™ choices at the ballot box.

Last night,Â Channel 4 NewsÂ broadcast an additional reportÂ into the inner workings of Cambridge Analytica and the data firm has suspended its chief executive Alexander Nolan, pending a full investigation.

So, today weâ€™re asking:Â Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

