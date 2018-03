Poll: Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

Over the past few days, a scandal has unfolded that has shaken the technology and political worlds.

According to the New Times and Britain’s Observer newspapers, Cambridge Analytica collected information from 50 million Facebook users’ profiles in the tech giant’s biggest-ever data breach, to help them design software to predict and influence voters’ choices at the ballot box.

Last night, Channel 4 News broadcast an additional report into the inner workings of Cambridge Analytica and the data firm has suspended its chief executive Alexander Nolan, pending a full investigation.

So, today we’re asking: Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?