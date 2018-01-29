Poll: Do you worry about your online privacy?

MOST PEOPLE ARE relatively conscious of basic privacy protection measures online, especially when it comes to social media sites like Facebook and Instagram where they share personal information and photos.

However, oftentimes finding the options to ensure your accounts are safe and secure can be a bit more confusing than most would like.

Today, Facebook said it will publish its privacy principles and educational videos for the first time to help users control who has access to their information.

The videos will show users how to delete old posts and how to manage data that Facebook uses to show them ads.

So, today we want to know: Do you worry about your online privacy?

