THESE STORIES CROP up regularly, and it was a worker in Australia this time who was recently paid $492,176 into his account, rather than his normal wages of $4,921.76.

Rather than keep the money, however, the worker resisted temptation, the BBC reported.

Those in charge put the mistake down to human error, but all was put right when the money was returned.

With that in mind, today we’re asking you: Would you return money if you were overpaid?