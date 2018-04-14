  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Poll: Would you like Paul Ryan to be the ambassador to Ireland?

Ryan claims Irish roots, having traced his ancestors back to Ireland during the Famine.

By Christina Finn Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 7,927 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3957371
House of Representatives Paul Ryan said he would like the job as ambassador to Ireland one day.
Image: DPA/PA Images
House of Representatives Paul Ryan said he would like the job as ambassador to Ireland one day.
House of Representatives Paul Ryan said he would like the job as ambassador to Ireland one day.
Image: DPA/PA Images

AFTER DEALING A blow to Republicans by announcing that he will not seek reelection, House Speaker Paul Ryan has now said that he would like to serve as the ambassador to Ireland in the future.

In anÂ interview with Journal Sentinel, he suggested he might fancy the job when he is in his 60s.

Ryan does have Irish roots â€“ heâ€™s traced his Irish ancestors back to the Famine and there is a vacancy for the job.

But what do you think?

Poll: Would you like Paul Ryan to be the ambassador to Ireland?Â 


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Read next:

