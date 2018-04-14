Poll: Would you like Paul Ryan to be the ambassador to Ireland?

House of Representatives Paul Ryan said he would like the job as ambassador to Ireland one day.

AFTER DEALING A blow to Republicans by announcing that he will not seek reelection, House Speaker Paul Ryan has now said that he would like to serve as the ambassador to Ireland in the future.

In anÂ interview with Journal Sentinel, he suggested he might fancy the job when he is in his 60s.

Ryan does have Irish roots â€“ heâ€™s traced his Irish ancestors back to the Famine and there is a vacancy for the job.

But what do you think?

