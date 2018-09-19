Poll: Should personal injury payouts be lowered?

SHOULD PERSONAL INJURY payouts be lowered, and if so, to what amount?

A report from the Personal Injuries Commission said that pay-out claims for whiplash here are 4.4 times higher here than in the UK.

The average claim for soft tissue injuries in Ireland is €19,862, which is far greater than Canada, Germany and Australia – it’s around £4,500 in the UK.

There’s talk of reducing the amount that’s paid out in personal injuries in Ireland as a result – so do you agree? Should the average amount paid out by the courts for personal injuries be lowered?

