Poll: Should plastic bottles be banned from Irish beaches?

A NEW SURVEY has found that 40% of rivers, beaches and harbours in Ireland were littered or heavily littered.

The most common forms of litter found by the assessors were cigarette butts, sweet wrappers, plastic bottles and cans, according to Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL), who conducted the survey.

“We are a small island and often subject to wet and windy weather. When someone casually drops a plastic bottle or cigarette butt on the street, the likelihood of it being blown into a local river or swap into a drink to then enter the sea is very high,” IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan said.

