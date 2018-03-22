Poll: Should politicians be sanctioned for voting against their party?

SINN FÉIN TD Carol Nolan was suspended from the party yesterday after she voted against legislation to allow for the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Nolan was the only one of the party’s 23 TDs to vote against the bill passing.

Similarly, Lucinda Creighton voted against the government back in 2013 on an amendment to remove the suicide clause – section 9 – from the abortion bill.

This vote lost Creighton the party whip – and ultimately her post as Minister of State for European Affairs.

The whip system is adopted by individual parties, most of whom observe the tradition that if a TD votes against the party position they are expelled from the parliamentary party.

So, today we’re asking: Should politicians be sanctioned for voting against their party?

