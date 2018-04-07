All these names have been in the frame.

All these names have been in the frame.

WE’RE STILL SOME way yet from knowing if we’re going to have a presidential election this year, but whether we do or not we have some names in the frame.

President Michael D Higgins has been wavering on his commitment to serve one term only, and it’s now felt that he would favour seven more years in the Áras.

Only once has a sitting president been re-elected after a vote, in 1966. On three occasions, the sitting president were returned unopposed.

So if President Higgins decided that a campaign was not for him, who out of the current mooted candidates (and some wildcards) would you go for?

Last night, Miriam O’Callaghan ruled herself out of the running for the office after years of speculation that she was interested.

Poll, Who would make the better President of Ireland?

