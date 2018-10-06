This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in this month’s election and referendum is fast approaching.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 10:14 AM
1 hour ago 3,499 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4271892
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

 MOMENTUM IS BUILDING in the presidential election campaign, and the public will be hearing a lot more from the six candidates over the coming weeks.

The blasphemy referendum will also be held on October 26.

And with that, the deadline to register to vote in this month’s election and referendum is fast approaching. Eligible voters have until Tuesday, October 9, to make sure they’re registered to vote or to apply for inclusion on the supplementary register of electors.

So, today we want to know: Are you registered to vote? 


Poll Results:





