Poll: Are you registered to vote?

MOMENTUM IS BUILDING in the presidential election campaign, and the public will be hearing a lot more from the six candidates over the coming weeks.

The blasphemy referendum will also be held on October 26.

And with that, the deadline to register to vote in this month’s election and referendum is fast approaching. Eligible voters have until Tuesday, October 9, to make sure they’re registered to vote or to apply for inclusion on the supplementary register of electors.

So, today we want to know: Are you registered to vote?

