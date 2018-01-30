Poll: Will you vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment?

LAST NIGHT, THE Cabinet agreed to hold a referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment before the end of May.

While the exact wording of the referendum question that will be put to voters has not yet been decided, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it will include a Constitutional provision enabling the Oireachtas to legislate for the issue.

The Cabinet backed the proposal to allow terminations to be available without restriction up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, as recommended by the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment.

The proposal will allow for abortion in the case of fatal foetal abnormalities.

