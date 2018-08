Pilots on strike outside Ryanair's head office in Swords, Dublin on 23 July

DIRECTLY-EMPLOYED Irish-based Ryanair pilots are staging their fourth one-day strike action today, as a dispute over terms and conditions continues.

Yesterday, trade union Fórsa gave notice that the pilots will stage a further one-day strike commencing at 1am on 10 August.

This will be the fifth one-day strike by these pilots since 12 July.

So, today we’re asking: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?