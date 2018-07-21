Poll: Have the Ryanair strikes affected your decision to fly with them?

A GROUP OF Ryanair pilots are at the end of their second 24-hour strike, which resulted in theÂ cancellation of 24 flights to the UK yesterday.

The industrial action is over working conditions and how Ryanair organises transfers of its pilots between bases, trade union FÃ³rsa said, which represents around a quarter of 350 Irish-based Ryanair pilots.

Another 24-hour stoppage is scheduled for 24 July, Ryanair has urged the strike to be called off in favour of mediation.

So weâ€™re asking, have the stoppages by Ryanair pilots affected your decision to fly with the airline, or will it affect your decision to fly with them in the future?

