Sunday 12 August, 2018
Poll: Should restaurants bring in penalties for ‘no-shows’?

A restaurant industry campaign to levy a deposit charge on customers who book tables and then fail to show up was recently shut down by the CCPC.

By Adam Daly Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/Ksenija Toyechkina
Image: Shutterstock/Ksenija Toyechkina

THE RESTAURANTS ASSOCIATION of Ireland’s campaign to penalise people who book tables and fail to show up was recently shut down by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The CCPC told the RAI it was “not to influence the pricing decision of its members” and subsequently shut down the campaign, according to the Irish Times.

The RAI said it started the campaign after one-fifth of bookings were “no-shows” in the run-up to Christmas, which resulted in heavy losses for some restaurants.

Adrian Cummins RAI chief executive had previously told Newstalk that he thought €20 was a fair amount to charge for no-shows.

So we’re asking: Should restaurants bring in penalties for ‘no-shows’?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
