Poll: Should restaurants bring in penalties for ‘no-shows’?

THE RESTAURANTS ASSOCIATION of Ireland’s campaign to penalise people who book tables and fail to show up was recently shut down by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The CCPC told the RAI it was “not to influence the pricing decision of its members” and subsequently shut down the campaign, according to the Irish Times.

The RAI said it started the campaign after one-fifth of bookings were “no-shows” in the run-up to Christmas, which resulted in heavy losses for some restaurants.

Adrian Cummins RAI chief executive had previously told Newstalk that he thought €20 was a fair amount to charge for no-shows.

So we’re asking: Should restaurants bring in penalties for ‘no-shows’?

