Poll: Is Simon Harris right to cancel his St Patrick's Day trip?

DO YOU THINK Health Minister Simon Harris was right to cancel his St Patrick’s Day trip because of the difficulties in the health service?

On Monday, 714 people were reported to be on trolleys in hospitals across the country - the highest number ever recorded in a single day.

The Taoiseach said that Harris had some important meetings planned in Belgium and the Netherlands on getting better value for the cost of medicines for Irish patients, but that they could be done at another time.

So we’re asking you, do you think Simon Harris was right to cancel his St Patrick’s Day trip?

