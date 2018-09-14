This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: How often do you buy a new phone?

Three new iPhones were launched during the week.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 14 Sep 2018, 9:59 AM
1 hour ago 14,981 Views 62 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4235191
Apple's new iPhone Xs
Image: Apple
Apple's new iPhone Xs
Apple's new iPhone Xs
Image: Apple

APPLE DEVOTEES ACROSS the world have been pre-ordering their new iPhones today after the launch of new models during the week. 

Three new iPhones were launched by the world’s most valuable company as it attempts to keep pace in an ever-more-competitive smartphone market. 

Buying the new iPhone XS outright in Ireland will cost you €1,179 - whereas if you want it cheaper you may have to sign up to a bill plan with a provider.

But with the phones becoming a greater part of our lives, do you plan on upgrading soon ?

Poll: How often do you buy a new phone?


Poll Results:







    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    An Garda Síochána has 'never fully embraced human rights standards'
