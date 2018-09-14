APPLE DEVOTEES ACROSS the world have been pre-ordering their new iPhones today after the launch of new models during the week.

Three new iPhones were launched by the world’s most valuable company as it attempts to keep pace in an ever-more-competitive smartphone market.

Buying the new iPhone XS outright in Ireland will cost you €1,179 - whereas if you want it cheaper you may have to sign up to a bill plan with a provider.

But with the phones becoming a greater part of our lives, do you plan on upgrading soon ?

Poll: How often do you buy a new phone?

