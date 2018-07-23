A NEW CAMPAIGN using the slogan ‘Drink is a Drug’ is attempting to urge parents not to “turn a blind eye” to consumption of alcohol by teenagers.

The campaign says that parents should speak about alcohol with their children and seek to “delay the age” at which they start drinking.

While buying alcohol at under 18 is illegal, it is not illegal for children under 18 to drink in a house with the consent of their parents. So is that a good or bad idea?

Today’s poll: Is it okay for parents to allow their children to drink alcohol at home?

