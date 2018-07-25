Poll: Do you think it's beneficial to be in a union?

UP TO 300 pilots and cabin crew could lose their jobs at Ryanair as it plans to cut its Dublin fleet following an ongoing dispute between the airline and the union representing Irish based pilots.

The company says the protective notice is partly down to ongoing strike action by pilots. The dispute has so far resulted in three days of strike action.

Meanwhile, industrial action has also been threatened in the archaeological industry this week. Unite trade union has accused the Irish Archaeological Consultancy of paying “poverty wages” to its workers.

According to trade union organiser Paul Dillon, Ireland has the weakest trade union recognition laws in Western Europe.

So today we’re asking, do you think it’s beneficial to be in a trade union?

