Test engineer Dennis Scholl driving on the A2 motorway and holding up his hands inside a "Cruising Chauffeur" car developed by Continental.

Test engineer Dennis Scholl driving on the A2 motorway and holding up his hands inside a "Cruising Chauffeur" car developed by Continental.

A NEW REPORT this morning by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) found that just one in three people would trust an autonomous car to drive them safely to their destination.

The RSA is today hosting its annual conference which is all about the future of driving in Ireland.

Some experts said they expect driverless cars to come to Ireland within the next five to 10 years.

So this morning, we want to know: Do you enjoy driving?