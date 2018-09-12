THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has said that Donald Trump’s planned visit to Ireland in November is now off.

The White House made the surprise announcement less than two weeks ago that the US President was to visit here as part of a trip to Europe but confusion now hangs over if and when he will come.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said yesterday that the visit has been postponed while White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders says they “are still finalising whether Ireland will be a stop” on Trump’s trip.

Various protests had been planned for Trump’s visit and some organisers have claimed victory over the cancellation. But how do you feel about it?

Poll: How do you feel now that Trump’s trip to Ireland is off?

