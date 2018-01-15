  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 15 January, 2018
Poll: Should the voting age for referendums be reduced to 16?

They’ve done it in Scotland, should we do it here?

By Rónán Duffy Monday 15 Jan 2018, 8:55 AM
5 hours ago 15,896 Views 158 Comments
Voting in the 2016 general election.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Voting in the 2016 general election.
Voting in the 2016 general election.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY made a number of recommendations yesterday relating to the conduct of referendums.

To increase turnout in referendums, members recommended allowing early voting and holding ballots on weekend.

The assembly also recommended allowing lowering the voting age to 16.

In Scotland, the voting age was reduced to 16 for the 2014 independence referendum and was since extended to the Scottish parliament and local elections. But should we do the same here?

Poll,  Should the voting age for referendum be reduced to 16?


Poll Results:





COMMENTS (158)

