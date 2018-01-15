Poll: Should the voting age for referendums be reduced to 16?

THE CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY made a number of recommendations yesterday relating to the conduct of referendums.

To increase turnout in referendums, members recommended allowing early voting and holding ballots on weekend.

The assembly also recommended allowing lowering the voting age to 16.

In Scotland, the voting age was reduced to 16 for the 2014 independence referendum and was since extended to the Scottish parliament and local elections. But should we do the same here?

Poll, Should the voting age for referendum be reduced to 16?

