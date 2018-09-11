This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Are you wealthier now than during the boom?

The net worth of of Irish households has hit record highs.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 10:34 AM
1 hour ago 5,756 Views 37 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4229265
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

SOARING HOUSE PRICES mean that, on paper at least, Irish households are wealthier now than any time during the boom.

The latest data from the Central Bank shows that the net worth of Irish households rose to a record €732 billion in the first quarter if 2018.

This equates to €150,789 per person and is higher than Celtic Tiger peak that came in the second quarter of 2007, the Irish Times reports.

The figure is calculated by adding the total value of all financial assets, including property, savings and investments, and subtracting debt.

Household debt has also dipped to its lowest level since 2004, however Ireland still has the fourth highest in the European Union.

So today we’re asking: Are you wealthier now than during the boom?


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Olivia Newton-John has cancer for the third time
    16,167  7
    Fora
    1
    		Johnny Ronan has the all-clear to build one of Dublin city centre's largest housing blocks
    7,104  0
    The42
    1
    		'It's a relief for it to finally happen because I've been promising it for so long'
    2,571  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Brian McFadden apologised for his 'arrogant' remark about speed limits after criticism from a road safety charity
    3,784  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    15 months into the job, how has Eoghan Murphy performed as Minister for Housing?
    Will Frances Fitzgerald be made a minister again? She was up front and centre at this year's think-in
    OPINION
    'We say 'we need to talk about mental health in Ireland' - while looking the other way when people scream for help'
    'We say 'we need to talk about mental health in Ireland' - while looking the other way when people scream for help'
    'If we don't pay our Defence Forces a decent wage, we will lose talented, educated young people'
    'With palliative care, my dad was able to choose how he died - in his family's arms'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    Four in 10 people support Keane and O’Neill in wake of leaked voice message
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie