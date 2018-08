A WORKER HAS been awarded €7,500 after being required to deal with out-of-hours work emails, including some after midnight, that led to work in excess of 48 hours a week.

Employment law expert and solicitor, Richard Grogan said that “the law is very clear”.

“Employees are entitled to an uninterrupted 11-hour break between finishing work and starting work the following day,” he said.

