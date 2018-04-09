Two tourists have died after a pony and trap incident at Kerry's Gap of Dunloe

TWO TOURISTS HAVE died after an incident involving a pony and trap on a narrow mountain path that serves as a top tourist attraction in Kerry.

The tourists were American, Killarney gardaí told TheJournal.ie. The driver of the trap is believed to be unharmed.

Killarney gardaí say they were notified of the incident at 2.15pm today.

It’s not believed there were any other vehicles involved.

Gardaí have closed the nearby road, near popular bar and restaraunt Kate Kearney’s Cottage.

Gardaí say they do not yet know when the road will reopen, with their work on the scene ongoing.

The Gap of Dunloe is a narrow mountain pass forged between the MacGillycuddy Reeks and Purple Mountain. The path is popular with visitors, with locals often guiding tourists who sit on the trap, a light form of carriage, that is pulled by the horse.

The route, approximately 11 kilometres long, passes five lakes, including Auger Lake and Black Lough.

