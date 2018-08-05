Mass on the day of the Pope's visit 'a decision for individual parishes'

Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer in St Peter's Square at the Vatican.

MASS GOERS WHO want to go to their local church the day the Pope visits will have to check with their local church to see if services are going ahead.

Pope Francis will be in Ireland for two days, 25 and 26 August, as part of the World Meeting of Families event.

The farewell mass will happen on the Sunday, with 500,000 people set to head for Dublin’s Phoenix Park to hear the Pope celebrate.

That will mean that many parishioners and clergy from across the country will be at the mass. However, a spokesperson for the Irish Bishops’ Conference said that parishioners should check with their church to see if they will have mass that morning.

“That’s a decision for individual parishes,” the spokesperson said.

“Those decisions will be made depending on resources available to them.”

Masses can be cancelled for a number of reasons and churches are allowed to make their own decisions on services.

Tickets for the mass had been due to be issued this week, but organisers now say they will be sent out on 10 August due to the amount of people wishing to attend the mass by car.

The 500,000-capacity mass has an extensive public transport plan, but organisers are now allowing ticket-holders extra time to plan their journey.