This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 23 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Businesses are nervous about this weekend. There’s a lot of confusion about what’s going to happen'

Business owners have complained that they haven’t been given enough information about Papal disruption.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 12:02 AM
7 minutes ago 378 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4196284
A Pope Francis cardboard cutout on Wicklow St in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
A Pope Francis cardboard cutout on Wicklow St in Dublin.
A Pope Francis cardboard cutout on Wicklow St in Dublin.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

BUSINESSES IN DUBLIN are said to be “nervous” ahead of the weekend’s papal visit and have complained about the “uncertainty” surrounding footfall in the capital.

Pope Francis will be moving through the city on Saturday and Sunday and widespread road closures are being put in place.

The plan includes creating a broad ‘Controlled Access Zone‘ which will encompass a significant portion of the city, extending from the quays to Ballymount, on the south side, and to Finglas, on the north side.

A total of 52 different road closures will be in place between the hours of 6am and 7pm on Saturday and even more closures are planned for Sunday, when 86 roads will be closed.

Yesterday, further plans were revealed for the Pope to travel through the centre of the city, allowing crowds to see him on the way to the Festival of Families in Croke Park.

Garda Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy said that “anything up to 100,000 people” could line the streets to view the Pope as he goes by.

The scale of the disruption has left locals confused about plans for the weekend and businesses are also complaining that they have not been given enough guidance about what to do.

Spokesperson for the Dublin Chamber of Commerce Graeme McQueen said yesterday evening that there is a great deal of concern among restaurants and retailers about the plans.

“Businesses in the city are nervous about this weekend. There’s a lot of confusion out there about what’s going to happen. Many fear that the city centre is going to be extremely quiet, with people seemingly having resigned themselves to the fact that it is going to be extremely difficult to get around Dublin,” McQueen says.

This is generally due to a lack of information and poor communication on behalf of the organisers. The information that’s been put out has generally came late in the day and been very confusing. It was known a long time ago that the Pope’s visit is happening, yet, here we are just a few days before the event, and there is a huge amount of confusion around road closures and public transport plans and what will and won’t be possible this weekend.

Pope Francis’ cavalcade will travel up O’Connell Street, Westmoreland Street and Dame Street at around 4.15pm on Saturday afternoon and some businesses in the area have expressed confusion about what they should do.

Monika Marcimkowska of jewellery store Pandora on Henry Street told TheJournal.ie that she was equally unsure about whether to close, but that after speaking to others in the area she felt it was best to open.

“I was asking other shops on the street and they were all staying open, so I was thinking I’d stay open as well as I don’t want to lose any business. Like, it could be busy or it could be quiet so I thought I’d open and take a chance,” she says, adding that she does feel businesses could have been told more.

I don’t think I have enough information to be honest, I just got a little leaflet in the post with the roadmap saying Henry Street will be closed, that’s it, nothing else. So I’m expecting the roads will be busy but I’m not sure if we’re going to be busy.

Marcimkowska said that staff have been told to allow some extra time to travel to work but that aside from that they’ve made no other specific arrangements.

Speaking also about the ease of movement around the city, McQueen says it may affect everyone.

“Retailers and restaurateurs are unsure whether customers are able to reach them, and there’s also uncertainty as to whether staff will be able to make it to and from work,” he says.

“Communication has been poor overall. There was very little consultation with the business community in the lead up to the event.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The Lidl looted during the snow has suffered a large robbery weeks before grand reopening
    77,429  0
    2
    		'It's embarrassing to sleep rough': Son of Father Michael Cleary reveals he is homeless
    71,830  65
    3
    		Woman awarded €8,000 after being sacked for not being pushy enough with customers
    61,739  47
    Fora
    1
    		These counties have seen the biggest decline in pubs over a decade
    715  0
    2
    		Cosmetics giant Coty's Irish unit made a million-euro profit the year it cut 200 jobs in Tipperary
    139  0
    3
    		How a one-man seaweed startup got on the shelves at SuperValu and Selfridge's
    149  0
    The42
    1
    		Tributes paid after former Clare senior footballer passes away after illness
    62,903  12
    2
    		Mayo clubs voted 26-2 in favour of throwing Carnacon out of county championship
    44,083  34
    3
    		'I wasn't lifting any weights': Beirne refreshed in Limerick after exhausting year
    37,435  46
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rory's Stories is causing a lot of controversy with his latest video on relationships
    6,546  2
    2
    		Kendall Jenner has massively backtracked on that 'super selective' comment, FYI
    5,470  0
    3
    		People are only mad to share the exact moment their dates went rapidly downhill
    4,886  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    DUBLIN
    Appeal launched to find 39-year-old man missing for a week
    Appeal launched to find 39-year-old man missing for a week
    Father Pat Noise, James Joyce and The Chieftains: 12 of Dublin's most interesting wall plaques
    Three days out from visit, Pope Francis confirmed for parade through Dublin city centre
    RDS
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families
    'Only a proportion' of clerical abuse victims have come forward, Archbishop says
    'Choose life': World Meeting of Families to talk homelessness, addiction and the LGBT community today
    MISSING PERSON
    Missing Dublin teen found safe and well
    Missing Dublin teen found safe and well
    Body of missing Dublin man found
    Appeal: 17-year-old Anastasia Iancov has been missing from Balgriffin since Thursday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie