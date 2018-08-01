This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Tickets for Pope's mass will be sent 'in plenty of time'

500,000 tickets were made available for the Phoenix Park mass.

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 12:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,750 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4158393
Image: Evandro Inetti/AP
Image: Evandro Inetti/AP

ORGANISERS OF THE Pope’s mass in the Phoenix Park have moved to assure attendees that their tickets will be issued in the next ten days.

Tickets had been due to be issued yesterday, but organisers now say they will be sent out on 10 August.

This, they say, is due to more people planning to attend by car than the infrastructure can handle.

The 500,000-capacity mass has an extensive public transport plan, but organisers are now allowing ticket-holders extra time to plan their journey.

“Overnight we have written to all those who have booked tickets advising them of a revised date of their ticket issue from 31 July to 10 August.

“This is in order to help people plan their journeys in the most effective way, and to encourage them to change their plans to travel by car and to instead use public transport.

“The mass is expected to be one of the biggest events in Ireland this year, with a capacity of 500,000 at the Papal Cross

“People will get their print at home tickets via email in plenty of time for the mass in Phoenix Park.”

Pope Francis will be in Ireland for two days, 25 and 26 August, as part of the World Meeting of Families event.

500,000 tickets were made available for the Phoenix Park mass, all of which are now allocated.

