Over one million people tuned in to watch Pope Francis in Ireland on RTÉ One

MORE THAN ONE million people tuned in to RTÉ One at some point during the broadcast of the Papal Mass.

RTÉ has said that an average of 535,000 viewers watched the full Mass, from start to finish, on RTÉ One in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

The complete programme coverage, anchored by Bryan Dobson, reached an audience of 1.1 million viewers who tuned in at some point during the broadcast.

RTÉ shared its footage with over 76 broadcasters worldwide.

There were also over 300,000 streams on RTÉ’s online platforms, with viewers in 159 different countries, including Iran, Papua New Guinea and Swaziland, accessed the coverage.

TV viewing data released today by Nielsen TAM shows that over 1.8 million viewers tuned into RTÉ special live television coverage of Pope Francis in Ireland across the weekend.

This includes Pope Francis in Ireland programmes and the Festival of Families Concert programme.

On RTÉ2, the Festival of Families concert event in Croke Park on Saturday evening saw 379,000 viewers on average watch the full four-hour programme, with a peak of 570,000 viewers all watching at one stage.

In May, an average of 690 viewers tuned in to watch the Eurovision final on RTÉ.

That equated to a 53% share of those watching television in Ireland at the time, RTÉ has said.