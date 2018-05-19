  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
If you were named John Paul after the Pope's 1979 visit, RTÉ is looking for you

RTÉ are doing a documentary about ‘John Pauls’ named the year after the Pope’s visit in 1979.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 19 May 2018, 7:00 AM
57 minutes ago 2,956 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4020761
Pope John Paul II, recorded in October 1979 in New York during his US trip.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Pope John Paul II, recorded in October 1979 in New York during his US trip.
Pope John Paul II, recorded in October 1979 in New York during his US trip.
Image: DPA/PA Images

IF YOUR NAME is John Paul, and you were named after the last Pope, RTÉ wants to hear from you.

RTÉ One are planning to put together a documentary about people who were named after John Paul II visited Ireland in 1979.

One in 10 baby boys born in 1980 were named John Paul after the historic visit, which saw a quarter of the Irish population congregate at the Phoenix Park for his opening Mass.

On Saturday 25 August this year, Pope Francis is to celebrate Mass in Phoenix PArk as part of the World Meeting of Families, a festival held every three years which explores the theme of family within the Catholic faith.

RTE are looking for a few ‘John Pauls’, who would now be aged around 38, to ask them for their opinion on Irish society now, Irish values and how the country is developing.

“The John Pauls were 10 years old for Italia ’90, 28 when the economy collapsed, 35 when the marriage equality referendum was passed,” producers said.

They’ve been ’80s kids, Celtic Cubs, Generation X and now the ‘squeezed middle’: their life stories mark four decades of change and insights into the country’s future.

If you’re a JP or you know a JP, contact the producers Maya Derrington at maya@animotv.ie.

