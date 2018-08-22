Popemobile from '79 gets refurbishment ahead of Papal visit

AHEAD OF POPE Francis’ visit to Ireland this weekend, the 1979 Popemobile is coming out of the workshop to return to public use.

The vehicle that Pope John Paul II used on this famous trip to Ireland had been donated to the National Wax Museum in Dublin decades previously, and could be hired out for stag and hen nights.

When the museum changed locations, the Popemobile had to be taken out piece and piece and has been refurbished over the last couple of years.

Ed Coleman, General Manager of the Wax Museum, says they hope to do something good with the newly improved Popemobile with a plan to take it to towns and villages across the country to help with charitable causes.

“We want to give something back,” Coleman says, asking the public to send in their ideas.

You can get a chance to see the Popemobile when it is unveiled tomorrow, 23 August, at 11am on D’Olier Street, Dublin 2.