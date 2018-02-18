  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pope revives lapsed sex abuse commission following criticism over Chilean bishop

Pope Francis came under criticism in Chile for defending Bishop Juan Barros.

By Associated Press Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 3:56 PM
8 hours ago 8,023 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3858802
Image: Alessandra Tarantino via PA Images
Image: Alessandra Tarantino via PA Images

POPE FRANCIS HAS revived his lapsed sex abuse advisory commission by naming new members, after coming under fire for his overall handling of the scandal and his support for a Chilean bishop accused by victims of witnessing and ignoring their abuse.

The announcement of the new members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors came on the same day that a Vatican investigator took the testimony in New York of one of the main whistleblowers in the Chilean cover-up scandal.

Francis tasked Archbishop Charles Scicluna with the fact-finding mission into Bishop Juan Barros after he came under blistering criticism in Chile for defending Barros and calling the victims’ cover-up accusations against him slander.

The initial three-year mandate of commission members had lapsed two months ago, on 17 December. Francis named nine new members today and kept seven from the initial group. A Vatican statement said survivors of abuse are included, but didn’t identify them to protect their privacy.

None of the most outspoken lay advocates for victims from the original group returned, but a statement stressed that the commission’s work would be imbued throughout with the experience of victims.

Commission members are to open their April plenary by meeting with victims privately, and discussions are continuing to create an “international survivor advisory panel” to advise the commission and make sure the voices of victims are heard in all its deliberations, the statement said.

The new members are noteworthy for their geographic representation, hailing from Tonga, Brazil, Ethiopia and Australia, among other places.

“The newly appointed members will add to the commission’s global perspective in the protection of minors and vulnerable adults,” said Cardinal Sean O’Malley, the commission’s president.

‘Zero tolerance’

Francis has insisted he has “zero tolerance” for abuse and had pledged to hold bishops accountable when they botch cases. But there have been several well-known cases where he and the Vatican sided with the accused over victims, calling into question whether he shares the “victims first” policy that guides his own commission’s work.

The Barros case is the most prominent example. Victims of Chile’s most notorious predator priest, the Reverand Fernando Karadima, have for years accused Barros of witnessing their abuse, ignoring it and defending Karadima.

En route home from Chile, though, Francis insisted he had no “evidence” against Barros to warrant removing him. The Associated Press, though, reported that he received a letter from a Karadima victim, Juan Carlos Cruz, in April 2015 detailing the abuse he suffered and Barros’ presence while it happened.

Francis’ defiant defence of Barros suggested that he find Cruz or the other victims credible, and believed instead Barros’ ecclesial supporters in Chile and at the Vatican.

Cruz testifies today before Scicluna, who was the architect of the Vatican’s get-tough approach to sex abuse in the early 2000s. Several recent cases, however, indicate that the Vatican under Francis doesn’t favour the “one strike and you’re out” approach adopted by the US bishops, for example, after the scandal exploded there in 2002.

Francis himself has admitted that he opts to give offenders the benefit of the doubt, especially when solid proof — often hard to come by in decades-old sex abuse cases — is lacking.

“As must be done in good jurisprudence, always in favour of the offender,” he told reporters on 21 January, while en route home from South America.

Read: Pope Francis warns against ‘fake news’ and compares it to the story of Adam and Eve

More: Pope Francis enrages Chile sex abuse victims as he accuses them of slander

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
37,743  36
2
Poll: Do you want there to be a general election this year?
37,599  247
3
'How to sort out your affairs so loved ones won't have embarrassing memories of you after you die'
35,534  22
Fora
1
Keelings has taken a swipe at the government for having no 'vision' for family firms
604  0
2
'I'm an optimist - life is a wonderful gift': Welcome to the world of Seán Gallagher
269  0
3
People don't trust businesses like they used to - here's how to win them back
78  0
The42
1
As it happened: GAA match tracker - Clare v Cork, Waterford v Kilkenny, Galway v Offaly, Monaghan v Kerry
64,294  12
2
'A team like Munster coming in for me, I was a bit star-struck really'
32,871  12
3
'I think there's still a sense of ignorance in the UK towards the League of Ireland'
24,038  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jamie Foxx walked out of a live interview when he was asked about Katie Holmes
8,424  0
2
17 things you'll only know if you grew in a super Catholic household
5,247  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
5,085  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seize â¬50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
Man charged in connection with serious assault of 21-year-old man in critical condition
Man seriously injured in potential hit and run in Dublin
RUSSIA
Five women killed and four injured after gunman opens fire on churchgoers in Russia
Five women killed and four injured after gunman opens fire on churchgoers in Russia
Trump blames Democrats and Obama for failing to stop Russian election meddling
No manifesto, no programme, no debates - but Putin is cruising towards another election victory
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
Man guilty of 45 counts of child sexual assault remanded back into custody
Gabriel Byrne says #MeToo movement 'hasn't gone far enough'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie