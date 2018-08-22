Round-the-clock news, live Mass, and a Joe Duffy special: RTÉ reveal schedule for papal visit

RTÉ HAS REVEALED details of its coverage of the papal visit, with more than 20 hours of pope-related programming to be broadcast over its two channels this weekend.

The pope will touch down in Ireland at around 10:30am on Saturday, but the national broadcaster’s coverage will begin from Dublin Airport half an hour earlier.

Almost every aspect of the Pope’s visit will be broadcast, including his visits to Dublin Castle, Áras an Uachtaráin, the Capuchin Day Centre, and Knock Shrine, and his Mass at the Phoenix Park.

And for those who want a bit more after the pope has returned to Rome, there’ll also be a special edition of ‘Would You Believe?’, which will question what long-term impact the papal visit is likely to have.

Here’s the full list of programming:

Saturday 25 August

10:00am-1:30pm: Pope Francis in Ireland (RTÉ One)

Live coverage of Pope Francis’ arrival at Dublin Airport, and his visits to Áras an Uachtaráin and Dublin Castle. This will include the RTÉ One O’Clock News.

2:55pm-5:45pm: Pope Francis in Ireland (RTÉ One)

Live coverage from Dublin as Pope Francis visits St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral, travels through the city in the Popemobile and visits the Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless People.

5.45pm: Nuacht RTÉ le TG4 (RTÉ One)

The day’s news is presented in Irish live from Knock, with reports from Croke Park, Dublin, and reaction from around the country.

5:45pm-9:00pm: Festival of Families (RTÉ2)

Live coverage from Croke Park as families from all over the world convene to witness the Festival of Families.

Coverage will include performances from Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter, Andrea Boccelli, Paddy Moloney, the Riverdance Troupe and The Priests.

Mary Kennedy will also be joined in studio by Norah Casey, Sister Stanislaus Kennedy, Francis Brennan, and Oliver Callan.

6.01pm-7.00pm: RTÉ Six One News (RTÉ One)

Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry present the Six One News hour long bulletin.

Sunday 26th August

9:00am-11:35am: Pope Francis in Ireland (RTÉ One)

Live coverage from Knock, where Pope Francis is expected to arrive at around 9.45am, before departing at 11.15am.

1.00pm-1.15pm: RTÉ One O’Clock News (RTÉ One)

Keelin Shanley presents the One O’Clock news bulletin live from the Phoenix Park ahead of the pope’s Mass.

2:00pm-5:45pm: Pope Francis in Ireland (RTÉ One)

Live coverage of the Papal Mass in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, presented by Bryan Dobson, Aine Lawlor and Fr Dermod McCarthy.

5.45pm: Nuacht RTÉ le TG4 (RTÉ One)

The day’s news is presented in Irish live from from Knock, after Pope Francis’ visit, with reports from the Phoenix Park and reaction from around the country.

6.01pm-7.00pm: RTÉ Six One News (RTÉ One)

The news is co-presented by Keelin Shanley from the Phoenix Park and Caitríona Perry in studio, which will include live coverage as Pope Francis departs Dublin Airport for Rome.

10:35pm: The Francis Effect – A Would You Believe? Special (RTÉ One)

Joe Duffy hosts a live studio discussion asking what long-term impact the papal visit is likely to have, if any, on Ireland, the family and the Catholic Church, here and abroad.