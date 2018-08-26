Going to the Pope's Mass today? Here's what you need to know

File photo of Pope Francis. Source: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

UP TO 500,000 people are expected to attend Pope Francis’ Mass in the Phoenix Park in Dublin today.

The Mass is due to begin at 3pm and be over by around 4.45pm.

Members of the public have been advised to allow extra time to get to and from the event given the large volume of people attending.

People will have to walk at least 4km to and from the park, possibly longer, the World Meeting of Families said.

Facilities will be provided for people with accessibility issues and their carers. Toilets and food and drink stations will be available on site, and portable seating will be allowed into the venue. More information can be read here.

Phoenix Park travel options Source: WMOF

An Garda Síochána has the following advice for people attending the Mass:

Leave your car at home

Take public transport to and from the event or use private coaches

If travelling within Dublin walk to the transport hubs

Be prepared to walk on the day and suitable footwear is recommended

Your mobile phone may run out of battery, please arrange meeting points in the event you become separated

Transport

People have been asked to leave their cars at home and take public transport where possible and book tickets in advance.

Here is a Transport for Ireland breakdown of the transport options available. Many services are now sold out.

High volumes of pedestrians are expected along the routes from designated transport hubs to the Phoenix Park and all vehicles, including taxis, will not be allowed along these routes.

Most people are likely to have their transport planned by now, but the latest information on services and diversions from various providers can be read here:

Within Dublin, people attending the Mass can travel on public transport for free. Here’s what people need to know about taxi access in controlled areas.

It is not possible to cycle directly to the Phoenix Park as bike parking facilities will not be available. If people are walking to the event from Dublin city, they have been advised to pay attention to road closures in the city.

A large crowd is also expected to attend Stand for Truth, a demonstration in solidarity with Church abuse survivors, which is due to take place at 3pm in Dublin city centre to coincide with the Mass.

The following items are banned from the Mass:

Air horns

Animals (other than registered guide dogs)

Alcohol

Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

Banners of any size

Bicycles

Cans

Camping/cooking equipment

Cooler boxes or large containers

Crash helmets or protective headwear or protective clothing

Deckchairs, garden furniture, blow-up furniture, folding armchairs, shooting stick stools

Drones

Excessive amounts of batteries, wires, cables or electrical components

Fireworks and flares

Flagpoles

Glass bottles

Illegal substances/illegal merchandise of any description

Large prams

Large umbrellas

Large chains, spiked bracelets or wallet chains

Large banners/flags, placards or posters, including sticks

Lasers/laser pens

Mobility scooters

Selfie sticks

Smoke cannisters

Sound systems

Spray cans

The Pope’s full weekend itinerary can be read here.

