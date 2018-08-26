Going to the Pope's Mass today? Here's what you need to know

UP TO 500,000 people are expected to attend Pope Francis’ Mass in the Phoenix Park in Dublin today.
The Mass is due to begin at 3pm and be over by around 4.45pm.
Members of the public have been advised to allow extra time to get to and from the event given the large volume of people attending.
People will have to walk at least 4km to and from the park, possibly longer, the World Meeting of Families said.
Facilities will be provided for people with accessibility issues and their carers. Toilets and food and drink stations will be available on site, and portable seating will be allowed into the venue. More information can be read here.
An Garda Síochána has the following advice for people attending the Mass:
- Leave your car at home
- Take public transport to and from the event or use private coaches
- If travelling within Dublin walk to the transport hubs
- Be prepared to walk on the day and suitable footwear is recommended
- Your mobile phone may run out of battery, please arrange meeting points in the event you become separated
Transport
People have been asked to leave their cars at home and take public transport where possible and book tickets in advance.
Here is a Transport for Ireland breakdown of the transport options available. Many services are now sold out.
High volumes of pedestrians are expected along the routes from designated transport hubs to the Phoenix Park and all vehicles, including taxis, will not be allowed along these routes.
Most people are likely to have their transport planned by now, but the latest information on services and diversions from various providers can be read here:
Within Dublin, people attending the Mass can travel on public transport for free. Here’s what people need to know about taxi access in controlled areas.
It is not possible to cycle directly to the Phoenix Park as bike parking facilities will not be available. If people are walking to the event from Dublin city, they have been advised to pay attention to road closures in the city.
A large crowd is also expected to attend Stand for Truth, a demonstration in solidarity with Church abuse survivors, which is due to take place at 3pm in Dublin city centre to coincide with the Mass.
The following items are banned from the Mass:
- Air horns
- Animals (other than registered guide dogs)
- Alcohol
- Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon
- Banners of any size
- Bicycles
- Cans
- Camping/cooking equipment
- Cooler boxes or large containers
- Crash helmets or protective headwear or protective clothing
- Deckchairs, garden furniture, blow-up furniture, folding armchairs, shooting stick stools
- Drones
- Excessive amounts of batteries, wires, cables or electrical components
- Fireworks and flares
- Flagpoles
- Glass bottles
- Illegal substances/illegal merchandise of any description
- Large prams
- Large umbrellas
- Large chains, spiked bracelets or wallet chains
- Large banners/flags, placards or posters, including sticks
- Lasers/laser pens
- Mobility scooters
- Selfie sticks
- Smoke cannisters
- Sound systems
- Spray cans
The Pope’s full weekend itinerary can be read here.
