HGV ban lifted for Dublin city as Port Tunnel lanes closed

GARDAÍ HAVE LIFTED the HGV ban for Dublin’s city centre due to heavy traffic around the port tunnel.

Removal of debris has led to the closure of the northbound bore of the tunnel.

Such is the severity of that traffic, it led to gardaí tweeting:

“Dublin Traffic – HTV ban has been lifted temporarily on Dublin Quays following incident in Port Tunnel, please drive with care.”

The HTV ban in Dublin finds five-plus axle vehicles banned from many city streets between 7am and 7pm, unless they have a permit to unload in the city. Drivers are advised to avoid the city by using the M50. However, with the M50 inaccessible through the Port Tunnel and delays of 45 minutes being reported, gardaí have relaxed those rules.

A Google traffic view of the area. Source: Google Maps

The closure is causing knock-on delays all around Dublin’s docklands, with the Tom Clark Bridge, Samuel Beckett Bridge and Ringsend all busy.

Local diversions are in place.