Police probe after man attacks postman with screwdriver and steals mail

POLICE IN THE North have launched an investigation after a postman was attacked and robbed in Belfast yesterday.

The incident happened in the Cranbrook Court area of north Belfast shortly after 10am.

The postman was standing at the back of his van and then attacked from behind by a man carrying a small screwdriver.

He was struck in the back and on the arm but didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

The attacker then fled off towards Farringdon after stealing some of the items from the postal van.

Sergeant Hagan said: “I am asking that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference 404 10/03/18. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”