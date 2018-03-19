  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Would you vote for Michael D or another candidate as President?

Higgins hasn’t yet announced whether he wants to hold the position for another seven years.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 19 Mar 2018, 11:25 AM
12 minutes ago 2,322 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3912644
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

YESTERDAY, INDEPENDENT SENATOR Pádraig Ó Céidigh announced he would contest the presidency in November.

Galway senator Gerard Craughwell has also announced his candidacy, and Fianna Fáil senators Mark Daly and Keith Swanick have both hinted that they may run.

Michael D Higgins, meanwhile, has yet to announce whether he intends to run for another seven-year term as president.

So if Michael D Higgins were to run in the next presidential election, would you vote for him or another candidate?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Woman applying for PSC asked for partner's name, date of birth, and how long they'd been living together
78,905  185
2
Gardaí and family 'very concerned' over missing teen
45,050  11
3
Unarmed gardaí posted outside the homes of gangland targets having safety reviewed
44,687  26
Fora
1
The firm behind a major whiskey project says claims it would scar Westmeath are 'exaggerated'
843  0
2
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has rejected a €5 billion takeover offer
128  0
3
Cyberattacks aren't just for multinationals – here's what small firms need to know
118  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Galway v Dublin, Mayo v Tyrone - Sunday football match tracker
111,225  24
2
Late point grabs draw for Galway against 14-man Dublin in feisty clash at Pearse Stadium
52,368  57
3
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
51,911  93
DailyEdge.ie
1
Vogue Williams has just announced that she's expecting her first baby
12,572  2
2
It's safe to say that drinks were on Brian O'Driscoll after yesterday's Grand Slam win
8,317  5
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
8,297  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
Post-mortem completed on man (23) who was fatally stabbed in Clare nightclub
'She's a fighter': Husband of Tina Satchwell believes she's still alive
DUBLIN
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Extra beds for rough sleepers as temperatures dip to below freezing
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
RUSSIA
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case
CORK
How people in Cork are fighting back against FGM
How people in Cork are fighting back against FGM
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Allianz Hurling League Division 1A relegation play-off
Cork three-year-old waiting for wheelchair forced to spend time on the ground on all fours

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie