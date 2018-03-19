Poll: Would you vote for Michael D or another candidate as President?

YESTERDAY, INDEPENDENT SENATOR Pádraig Ó Céidigh announced he would contest the presidency in November.

Galway senator Gerard Craughwell has also announced his candidacy, and Fianna Fáil senators Mark Daly and Keith Swanick have both hinted that they may run.

Michael D Higgins, meanwhile, has yet to announce whether he intends to run for another seven-year term as president.

So if Michael D Higgins were to run in the next presidential election, would you vote for him or another candidate?

