Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 28 August, 2018
Presidential election to be held on Friday 26 October

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy confirmed the news this morning.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 23,051 Views 58 Comments
irish 256_90542398Source: Sam Boal

THE IRISH PRESIDENTIAL election is to be held on Friday, 26 October, it has been confirmed.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy confirmed the news this morning on RTÉ’s Today with Miriam O’Callaghan.

Murphy said that he will sign the formal order calling for the election today.

The winner of the election will be inaugurated two weeks later on 11 November 2018.

Numerous prospective candidates have declared their intentions to challenge incumbent Michael D Higgins in the coming election, including businessman Gavin Duffy, activist Kevin Sharkey, independent Senator Joan Freeman, and journalist Gemma O’Doherty.

Higgins himself declared his intention to seek re-election in June.

Once the signing of a presidential election order has been completed would-be candidates have 28 days to secure a place on the ballot.

In order to do so a candidate must secure the backing of 20 elected representatives (TDs or Senators) or four county councils.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have both stated that they will back Higgins in his re-election bid.

Sinn Féin meanwhile is expected to announce its own candidate in due course, with much speculation the person put forward will be MEP Laidh Ní Riada.

