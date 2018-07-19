Poll: Are you happy that we'll have a presidential election?

President Higgins has confirmed that he will seek re-election.

LAST NIGHT, FINE Gael formally decided to support the candidacy of President Michael D Higgins for re-election.

The party has therefore asked its councillors not to support the nomination of other entrants into the race.

To get on the presidential ballot, candidates need the support of either four councils or 20 members of the Oireachtas (a one-term president can nominate themselves, as President Higgins will do).

But as Sinn FÃ©in currently has 35 members of the Oireachtas, their decision to field a candidate effectively guarantees a presidential election.

So are you happy about this?

