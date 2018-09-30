This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you think Presidential expenses require greater scrutiny?

The Irish Mail on Sunday this morning claims that President Michael D Higgins has declined to answer questions about his advisers’ pay and the €317,000 Presidential allowance.

By Cianan Brennan Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 10:40 AM
Presidential hopefuls Seán Gallagher and Michael D Higgins, pictured prior to the 2011 election
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THIS MORNING, THE Irish Mail on Sunday reports that President Michael D Higgins declined to answer questions as to whether or not pay for his advisers had been topped up using the €317,000 annual Presidential allowance that dominated headlines last week.

It was revealed before the Public Accounts Committee last week that the same allowance, first introduced in the 1930s, is entirely free of oversight by the State’s public finances watchdog the Comptroller and Auditor General.

The Presidency is currently exempt from Freedom of Information legislation, with the issue of transparency becoming one of the key battlegrounds in the month-long campaign ahead of the election on 26 October. Higgins, meanwhile, has said he is open to the creation of a ‘mechanism’ to provide transparency, once it complies with the Constitution.

But what do you think?

We’re asking: Do Presidential expenses require greater scrutiny?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

