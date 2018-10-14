This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three out of five voters think the President should give up all pensions while in office

A new poll has gauged people’s opinions on presidential earnings.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 6:01 AM
50 minutes ago 945 Views 4 Comments
President Michael D Higgins launching his re-election campaign.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
President Michael D Higgins launching his re-election campaign.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THREE OUT OF five voters think the president should give up their State pension while in office, according to a new poll.

The findings are from the same Paddy Power/Red C poll which yesterday showed that  a huge majority want to see Higgins returned as president. 

The poll also looked at people’s attitudes towards presidential earnings and salaries and found that a majority felt a president should not be collecting a pension while in office. 

The Sunday Times reported last month that President Higgins has continued to draw down €19,000-a-year a pension from NUI Galway during his time in office.

Asked whether state pension payments should be disallowed while a president in office, 60% agreed that they should while 40% disagreed. 

Sinn Féin voters were the most likely to support disallowing pensions (74%), followed by Fianna Fáil voters (65%)

Red C 2 Source: Paddy Power/Red C

Currently, the salary of the president is €249,000 per year.

The opinion poll also asked whether this should be dramatically reduced to the minimum wage of €9.55 per hour.

Almost one in five (19%) agreed that it should but 81% were opposed to the idea. 

Sinn Fein voters were again most likely to be in favour of the measure with 31% supporting it. 

Red C 4 Source: Paddy Power/Red C

The poll also looked people’s attitudes towards a united Ireland becoming on the agenda as a result of Brexit. 

It found that just over three in five people (61%) would support a united Ireland arising from Brexit, with 39% opposed. 

Unsurprisingly, Sinn Féin voters were the most likely to support this, but a majority of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael voters were also in favour of a united Ireland resulting from Brexit. 

Labour and independent voters were opposed.

